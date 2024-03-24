CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period reduced in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.92 lakh
    • Select variants also available with discounts this month

    We recently revealed the waiting period for multiple Hyundai cars such as the Creta, Venue, and Verna. In this article, let us take a closer look at the timeline applicable to its most affordable offering in the country, the Grand i10 Nios.

    For March 2024, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a waiting period of up to eight weeks, applicable to the base Era variant. Customers booking any other variants of the hatchback, including the CNG versions, will have to wait for a period of up to six weeks. The timelines are applicable across the country but will vary further based on multiple factors such as the region, colour, and more.

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four trims, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta, across eight colours. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine is the sole powertrain on offer, mated with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The model is also available with limited-period discounts, details of which are live on our site.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
