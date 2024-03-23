CarWale
    Maruti recalls 16,000 units of the Baleno and Wagon R

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti recalls 16,000 units of the Baleno and Wagon R
    • Affected vehicles were manufactured between 30 July and 1 November, 2019
    • Possible defect in a part of the fuel pump

    Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the Wagon R manufactured between 30 July and 1 November, 2019, over a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor.

    In a press release, the automaker said that the defective fuel pump can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues. The affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for the replacement of the part which will be done free of cost.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In other, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 57,000 and Rs. 65,000 on the Baleno and the Wagon R, respectively, in March 2024. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, and are valid till the end of this month. However, the offers can vary depending on the variant, colour, powertrain, dealership, and other factors.

