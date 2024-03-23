Maruti recalls 16,000 units of the Baleno and Wagon R

Affected vehicles were manufactured between 30 July and 1 November, 2019

Possible defect in a part of the fuel pump

Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the Wagon R manufactured between 30 July and 1 November, 2019, over a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor.

In a press release, the automaker said that the defective fuel pump can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues. The affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for the replacement of the part which will be done free of cost.

