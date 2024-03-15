Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plan crosses 10,000 customers

It is a subscription-based car-buying plan

Requires no down payment

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has surged past 10,000 subscriptions, and this milestone has been achieved in four years. This car ownership program by Maruti has added 5,000 new customers this year, showing a significant 44 per cent growth over FY2022-23.

Major players for subscriptions

The brand states that a majority (over 65 per cent) of its customers opt for the flexibility and stability of 3-4-year subscription plans. It sees strong demand in major metros like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Moreover, 53 per cent of the overall subscriptions are for the Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, and the Ertiga.

What is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe?

This subscription model lets you drive a Maruti car with all the perks of a new vehicle. This is minus the hassle of insurance, maintenance, and any other costs burdening the ownership of a car. All these costs are included in the car’s monthly rent.

Monthly rentals for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

This program can be availed by customers without a down payment (like in a loan) for bringing home a car. Customers can choose terms from one to five years at a fixed monthly rental. The details about the rent are available on the carmaker's website and depend on the model and mileage options (10,000km to 25,000km per year).