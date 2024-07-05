CarWale
    Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition details leaked; launching soon?

    Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition details leaked; launching soon?
    • The Brezza Urbano Edition will be available in LXi and VXi variants
    • Will come with a host of additional accessories

    According to leaked data on the web, Maruti Suzuki will introduce a special edition of the Brezza soon. Called the Brezza Urbano Edition, it will be offered exclusively with the LXi and VXi variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    Starting with the Brezza Urbano Edition LXi variant, it will receive additional features in the form of a reverse parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, fog lights, front and rear skid plates, body side moulding, wheel arch kit, and garnishes for the grille and fog lights.

    Similarly, the VXi variant of the Brezza Urbano Edition will come equipped with new features including fog lights, reverse parking camera, 3D floor mats, number plate frames, metal sill guards, body side moulding, and a wheel arch kit. Also up for offer will be an upgrade for the dashboard, although finer details remain unknown at the moment.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    Under the hood, the new Brezza Urbano Edition will be propelled by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor developing 102bhp and 137Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
