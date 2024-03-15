CarWale
    Maruti Wagon R available with big discounts in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Wagon R prices in India start at Rs. 5.54 lakh
    • Prices of select variants were recently revised

    A few Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts across the Nexa and Arena dealers.

    The Maruti Wagon R gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These benefits are applicable, based on multiple factors such as the variant, region, dealership, and more, up to 31 March, 2024.

    Last month, the Wagon R hatchback witnessed a price revision of up to Rs. 5,000 for select variants in the line-up. The model can be purchased in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Further, customers can choose from two engines - 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol units. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.49 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.45 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.25 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.57 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.15 Lakh

