Maruti Wagon R leads sales for the automaker in FY24

Maruti may have a slow-down in the sales of its small cars but that has not stopped it from leading the charge in terms of volumes and, in that, it’s the Wagon R that has led the way.

From April 2023 to February 2024, Maruti retailed 1.83 lakh units of the Wagon R. This is a bit down from the previous financial year where it managed to move over 1.95 lakh units in the same period but still high enough to be Maruti’s school topper. Notably, its next-generation version is expected to arrive by 2026 and could also spawn an electric version which was previewed in the eWX concept shown at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show.

Coming in second is the second-generation Baleno, just marginally behind at 1.80 lakh in the period April 2023 to February 2024. During the same period in FY23, Maruti managed to move 1.83 lakh units of the Baleno, a hike that was brought on thanks to a new-generation Baleno that came along in that period. The Baleno led to the second-generation Toyota Glanza and then last year, the Maruti Fronx. The equation will be completed in the next FY when Toyota launches its version, called the Urban Cruiser Taisor.

The final car on the list is the iconic Maruti Swift hatchback which came in at 1.79 lakh units in FY24 as compared to 1.59 lakh units in the previous financial year. The hatchback, for more than a year, had been constantly offered with discounts allowing for more sales. A new-generation Swift will come to India in the next FY and also spawn a next-generation Dzire compact sedan.

With just 23 days left for this month, it seems unlikely that the Wagon R or the other two models will be toppled off the podium for this financial year.