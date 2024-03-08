CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line real-world images leaked ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta N Line real-world images leaked ahead of launch
    • To be launched on 11 March 2024
    • Will be offered in two variants

    While we wait for the Korean automaker to reveal the prices of the Hyundai Creta N Line on 11 March 2024, the performance SUV has been spied undisguised. It could possibly be on its way to the showroom or the dealership stockyard.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Rear View

    The N Line version of the Creta will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10. The model can be seen wearing the signature Thunder Blue exterior paint with bright red accents all around. Design-wise, the Creta N Line will get updated front and rear bumpers, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and N Line badging on the grille, fenders, and tailgate. Other elements like connected taillights, split LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, 360-degree surround camera, and extended rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp are carried over from the standard Creta.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Dashboard

    The automaker recently revealed the images of the interior of the Creta N Line. It will benefit from a blacked-out theme for the cabin with red inserts on the dashboard and centre console. Then, features such as twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seats, and Bose-source music system are part of the package.

    Mechanically, the Creta N Line will be propelled by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

