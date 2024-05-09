New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained

- Available across five variants
- prices start at Rs. 6.49 lakh
Maruti Suzuki finally launched the fourth-gen Swift hatchback in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift can be had in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks. And, in this article, we will explain all the variants of Swift along with its features.
Mechanically, the new-gen Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre Z series, NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. This motor is said to be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing model with a power output of 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.
Listed below are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift:
|Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi
Halogen projector headlamps
LED taillamps
Steel wheels
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
ESP
Hill hold assist
Reverse parking sensors
ISOFIX mounts
Speed-sensing door auto lock
Manual AC
Keyless entry system
Central locking
All four power windows
Manually adjustable ORVMs
Tilt steering adjustment
Rear defogger
Adjustable front seat headrests
|Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (features over LXi)
Full wheel covers
Turn indicators on ORVM
Body-coloured ORVM
Body-coloured door handles
Rear parcel tray
Manually adjustable IRVM
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system
Voice assistant
OTA update
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Steering mounted controls
Bluetooth connectivity
Four speakers
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Type-A charging port
|Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) (features over VXi)
Engine push start/stop button with smart key
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Connected car features including Geo-fencing and Alexa
|Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi (features over VXi (O))
LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Alloy wheels
Luggage lamp
Height-adjustable driver seat
6 speakers
Wireless charger
Rear wiper with washer
Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function
Auto AC
Rear AC vents
Adjustable rear seat headrests
60:40 split rear seats
Rear USB ports
|Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ (features over ZXi)
Front LED fog lamps
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front footwell illumination
Rear parking camera
9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system
Arkamys sound system
Cruise control