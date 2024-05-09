New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained

Available across five variants

prices start at Rs. 6.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki finally launched the fourth-gen Swift hatchback in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift can be had in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks. And, in this article, we will explain all the variants of Swift along with its features.

Mechanically, the new-gen Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre Z series, NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. This motor is said to be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing model with a power output of 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi Halogen projector headlamps LED taillamps Steel wheels Six airbags ABS with EBD ESP Hill hold assist Reverse parking sensors ISOFIX mounts Speed-sensing door auto lock Manual AC Keyless entry system Central locking All four power windows Manually adjustable ORVMs Tilt steering adjustment Rear defogger Adjustable front seat headrests

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (features over LXi) Full wheel covers Turn indicators on ORVM Body-coloured ORVM Body-coloured door handles Rear parcel tray Manually adjustable IRVM Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system Voice assistant OTA update Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Steering mounted controls Bluetooth connectivity Four speakers Electrically adjustable ORVMs Type-A charging port Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) (features over VXi) Engine push start/stop button with smart key Electrically foldable ORVMs Connected car features including Geo-fencing and Alexa

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi (features over VXi (O)) LED projector headlamps LED DRLs Alloy wheels Luggage lamp Height-adjustable driver seat 6 speakers Wireless charger Rear wiper with washer Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function Auto AC Rear AC vents Adjustable rear seat headrests 60:40 split rear seats Rear USB ports