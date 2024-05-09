CarWale
    AD

    New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    40,191 Views
    New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained
    • Available across five variants
    • prices start at Rs. 6.49 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki finally launched the fourth-gen Swift hatchback in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift can be had in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks. And, in this article, we will explain all the variants of Swift along with its features.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the new-gen Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre Z series, NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. This motor is said to be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing model with a power output of 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.

    Listed below are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift:

    Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED taillamps

    Steel wheels

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    ESP

    Hill hold assist

    Reverse parking sensors

    ISOFIX mounts

    Speed-sensing door auto lock

    Manual AC

    Keyless entry system

    Central locking

    All four power windows

    Manually adjustable ORVMs

    Tilt steering adjustment

    Rear defogger

    Adjustable front seat headrests

    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (features over LXi)

    Full wheel covers

    Turn indicators on ORVM

    Body-coloured ORVM

    Body-coloured door handles

    Rear parcel tray

    Manually adjustable IRVM

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

    Voice assistant

    OTA update

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Steering mounted controls

    Bluetooth connectivity

    Four speakers

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Type-A charging port

    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) (features over VXi)

    Engine push start/stop button with smart key

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Connected car features including Geo-fencing and Alexa

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi (features over VXi (O))

    LED projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Alloy wheels

    Luggage lamp

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    6 speakers

    Wireless charger

    Rear wiper with washer

    Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function

    Auto AC

    Rear AC vents

    Adjustable rear seat headrests

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear USB ports

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ (features over ZXi)

    Front LED fog lamps

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Front footwell illumination

    Rear parking camera

    9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

    Arkamys sound system

    Cruise control

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Spec comparison
     Next 
    New Maruti Swift mileage revealed officially!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.67 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.86 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.85 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained