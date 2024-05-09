New Maruti Swift mileage revealed officially!

Powered by a new 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine

Offered with manual and AMT gearboxes

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2024 Swift in India earlier today, and you can read all the details alongside the variant-wise prices on our website. At the same time, the brand has also revealed the mileage of the new-gen hatchback.

At the heart of the fourth generation Maruti Swift is a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine. Tuned to develop 80bhp and 112Nm of torque, it sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The following is the version-wise mileage for the Swift.

Version Mileage Swift MT 24.8kmpl Swift AMT 25.75kmpl

In terms of updates, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a revised exterior design with new LED projector headlamps and DRLs, gloss black grille, new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and fresh bumpers. Inside, it comes with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, six airbags, wireless charging, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.