Top 10 things to expect from the Tata Altroz Racer

Is the sporty version of the Altroz hatchback

Gets engine from the Nexon

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the next month. The carmaker has released several teaser videos of the upcoming car showing some of its highlights. Here are the top ten things to watch out for.

1. Dual-tone exterior

It is obvious from the teasers that the launch colour will be a bright shade of orange. It will be paired with a black roof giving the car a dual-tone look.

2. Cosmetic tweaks

The car is expected to get a revised front grille and a rear spoiler to give the car a distinct appeal.

3. Sporty touch

To match the sporty theme and go with the name 'Racer', the hatchback will get racing stripes and special ‘Racer’ badges.

4. A larger touchscreen infotainment system

Inside its cabin, a new and larger infotainment screen will take centre stage. It will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

5. Sunroof

Another new addition is in the form of a sunroof. However, it will be interesting to see whether this will be a manual or an electronically operated one.

6. Ventilated front seats

Moreover, prospective buyers will surely appreciate the addition of ventilated front seats.

7. Heads-up display

A small but practical feature is a heads-up display that is expected to show not only the speed but also more information to the driver.

8. 360-degree camera

The car's infotainment will also come paired with a 360 camera adding to the novelty of a buyer.

9. Powerful engine option

The Altroz Racer is expected to use the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. It produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is likely to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

10. Sporty exhaust note

The teasers also hinted at the Altroz Racer to have a sporty exhaust note like its prime rival - the Hyundai i20 N Line.