    Top 10 things to expect from the Tata Altroz Racer

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 10 things to expect from the Tata Altroz Racer
    • Is the sporty version of the Altroz hatchback
    • Gets engine from the Nexon

    Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the next month. The carmaker has released several teaser videos of the upcoming car showing some of its highlights. Here are the top ten things to watch out for.

    1. Dual-tone exterior

    It is obvious from the teasers that the launch colour will be a bright shade of orange. It will be paired with a black roof giving the car a dual-tone look.

    Tata Altroz Front View

    2. Cosmetic tweaks

    The car is expected to get a revised front grille and a rear spoiler to give the car a distinct appeal.

    3. Sporty touch

    To match the sporty theme and go with the name 'Racer', the hatchback will get racing stripes and special ‘Racer’ badges.

    Tata Altroz Infotainment System

    4. A larger touchscreen infotainment system

    Inside its cabin, a new and larger infotainment screen will take centre stage. It will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    5. Sunroof

    Another new addition is in the form of a sunroof. However, it will be interesting to see whether this will be a manual or an electronically operated one.

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    6. Ventilated front seats

    Moreover, prospective buyers will surely appreciate the addition of ventilated front seats.

    7. Heads-up display

    A small but practical feature is a heads-up display that is expected to show not only the speed but also more information to the driver.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    8. 360-degree camera

    The car's infotainment will also come paired with a 360 camera adding to the novelty of a buyer.

    9. Powerful engine option

    Tata Altroz Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Altroz Racer is expected to use the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. It produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is likely to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    10. Sporty exhaust note

    The teasers also hinted at the Altroz Racer to have a sporty exhaust note like its prime rival - the Hyundai i20 N Line.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
