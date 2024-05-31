Tata Motors to have 10 EVs in its range by 2025

The next electric car due for launch is the Curvv EV

Tata showcased multiple EV concepts in the past

Tata Motors plans to have a total of 10 electric offerings in the Indian market by 2025. The carmaker already has a slew of products in the electric vehicle range, and this is set to expand in the coming months.

The current EV portfolio of Tata Motors includes the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and the X-Pres T. This will be followed by the next launch scheduled to take place during the festive season this year, which is the Curvv EV. This coupe-SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti eVX, Honda Elevate EV, and Toyota’s version of the eVX.

The next two cars in line will be the Tata Harrier EV and the Safari EV, out of which the latter was showcased as a concept during the 2023 Auto Expo. Both cars are expected to be launched in the current financial year and will be followed by the Sierra EV and the Avinya in CY25. Notably, as a strategy going ahead, Tata Motors will introduce EV derivatives followed by their ICE counterparts, starting with the Curvv EV.