Renault Kwid AMT real-world mileage tested

Powered by a 1.0-litre engine

One of the cheapest automatic cars on sale

Renault India launched the 2024 model year Kwid in January this year. The entry-level hatchback now comes with a decent set of features and a proven 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. We recently tested the 2024 Kwid equipped with a five-speed AMT for its real-world mileage and here’s what we got.

Real-world mileage

In our extensive city and mileage tests, the Kwid AMT returned 16.83kmpl and 21.60kmpl respectively. The average mileage turned out to be exactly 18kmpl after combining 75 per cent of our city mileage figure and 25 per cent of the highway figure. The fuel tank capacity of 28 litres gives us a range of around 500km on a full tank.

Engine and gearbox

The 2024 Renault Kwid continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine tuned to produce 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. This engine can either be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. In terms of the latest updates, the RXL (O) variant of the Kwid now gets an eight-inch touchscreen media navigation system making it the most affordable hatchback in the country with this feature. Additionally, this variant can now be had with an AMT gearbox, positioning itself as the most affordable automatic car in India.