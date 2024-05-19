CarWale
    What else can you buy for the price of the 2024 Maruti Swift?

    Desirazu Venkat

    What else can you buy for the price of the 2024 Maruti Swift?
    • Launched in India on 9 May 
    • Dzire will follow suite in the next quarter

    Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift in India at the start of this month with a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh. There are four trim levels across two-pedal and three-pedal driving options.

    Now, we have seen the car at the launch, driven it and now here is everything that you can buy for the price of each variant of the new Maruti Swift.

    Standard safety tech

    Even in the entry-level version of the car the safety suite is pretty comprehensive with even this version getting six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, seat belt reminders and three-point seat belt for the middle rear occupant.

    Maruti Swift LXi (Rs 6.49 lakh)

    For the price of the entry-level model you can have the Hyundai Exter EX(O), Tata Punch Pure Rhythm pack and the HyundaiAura E Manual.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (Rs. 7.29 lakh)

    This is the second-level variant for the Swift and for a long time across the first-generation car was a popular choice for buyers. Over the LXi variant it has upgrades to the feature list.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    For the price of the VXi trim, you can have the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive MT, Tata Punch Pure CNG, Honda Amaze E MT and Hyundai Aura S MT.

    Maruti Swift VXi (O) Rs. 7.56 lakh

    Maruti has kept it's variant increments by adding minor features and in this case, it's a jump of Rs. 30000 with a majority of upgrades in the cabin once again.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    For the price of this variant you can have the Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate AMT, Hyundai Exter S MT, Tata Punch Adventure AMT, Maruti Dzire VXi MT and the Hyundai Aura SX MT.

    Maruti Swift VXi AMT (Rs. 7.79 lakh)

    This is the first automatic variant available for the hatchback and the transmission in question is a five-speed AMT. It has the same features as the VXi MT variant.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    In this price range you can have the Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz Executive AMT, Tata Punch accomplished MT and the Hyundai i20 Magna MT.

    Maruti Swift VXi (O) AMT Rs. 8.06 lakh

    As the name suggests it's an AMT variant of the VXi (O) and is priced Rs. 50000 more than the VXi (O) MT and Rs. 30000 more than the VXi AMT.

    In its price bracket you can have the Renault Triber RXT AMT and the Honda Amaze S MT.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Rs. 8. 29 lakh

    We now come to you fully loaded versions of the car. Over the VXi trim the main changes are LED headlights and alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    In this price you get Hyundai grand i10 Sportz MT, Hyundai Exter MT, Tata Punch Adventure CNG, Renault Triber RXZ and the Hyundai Aura SCNG.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi AMT Rs. 8. 79 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    Surprisingly, this is the variant that has the most number of price rivals. It's priced Rs. 50000 more than the equivalent MT and here you get the Hyundai Exter SX O, Tata Punch accomplished dazzle pack, Renault Triber RXZ AMT, Maruti Dzire ZXi+ MT, Honda Amaze S CVT and the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O).

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ Rs. 8. 99 lakh/ ZXi+ DT (Rs 9.14 lakh)

    This is the top-spec trim for the Swift and unlike in the previous generation where there was a big difference between ZXi and ZXi+ here it only the diamond cut alloy wheels for the extra money.

    Here you can have the Hyundai Exter SX AMT, Tata Punch accomplished AMT with sunroof, Renault Triber RXZ AMT dual-tone, Honda Amaze VX MT and Hyundai Aura SX AMT.

    Add in another Rs. 15000 and you get the dual tone version with a black roof. For its price there are a lot of CNG options like the Nios SX CNG,

    Dzire ZXi CNG, Hyundai i20 elite and the Aura SX CNG.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ AMT Rs. 9. 4.9 lakh/ ZXi+ AMT DT (Rs 9.64 lakh)

    These are the most expensive versions of the Swift that you can buy. For their price you get the Hyundai Exter SX (O) connect, Tata Punch Creative DT and Creative Flagship DT.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Production-spec Mahindra BE.05 Interior spied

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
