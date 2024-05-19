CarWale
    Production-spec Mahindra BE.05 interior spied

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    20,537 Views
    Production-spec Mahindra BE.05 interior spied
    • To get twin-spoke hexagon-shaped steering wheel
    • Will feature a dual-screen setup on the dashboard

    Mahindra is actively testing its all-electric products under the ‘BE’ range, which are set to debut in the Indian market starting next year. Among the many lined-up BE cars is the entry-level BE.05, which was recently spied, revealing the interior of the coupe SUV.

    Mahindra BE.05 Dashboard

    As seen in the picture, the BE.05 will feature an all-black cabin theme with silver accents and a piano black finish on the centre console. Speaking of the centre console, it will be a floating-styled unit with storage underneath. The console features a tall gear lever, push start/stop button, wireless charger, cup holder, and a rotary dial to control infotainment like one on the XUV700.

    The other big highlight is a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo and touch capacitive controls. This unit is not new as all the recent Tata cars get this two-spoke steering wheel with a glow-up Tata logo. Other than that, the BE.05’s dashboard will be dominated by a twin-display setup with AC vents and a centre console arm that divides both front passenger spaces. Another interesting addition is a strap-like door grab handle on the inside, which adds a nice touch to the cabin of the BE.05.

    Mahindra BE.05 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Curvv-rival will measure 4.3 metres in length with all the characteristics of a coupe-SUV. Moreover, the Mahindra BE.05 will likely come equipped with a 60kWh battery pack with front- and rear-mounted motor setups for different variants.

    Image 1 - TeamCarDelight

    Mahindra BE.05 Image
    Mahindra BE.05
    Rs. 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
