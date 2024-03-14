CarWale
    Mahindra new car names trademarked; XUV 7XO, 5XO, 3XO, and 1XO incoming?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra has recently registered multiple trademarks, such as the 1XO, 3XO, 5XO, and the 7XO. These could go on to become the names for its range of upcoming electric SUVs. Similar to its ICE lineup names, like the XUV300 (called XUV-three-double-O), these could be called 3XO (with an ‘O’ in the end, not zero). Details regarding which trademarked name applies to the corresponding concept name remain unknown at the moment. Here we list the electric concepts that can get these names and what all can we expect from them.

    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Front View

    The Mahindra XUV.e8 is essentially an electrified version of the XUV700 three-row SUV. The model has already been spotted in the near production-ready guise, hinting that the launch shouldn’t be far away. Propelling this SUV could be an 80kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The carmaker has not yet revealed technical specifications, such as the power output or the range.

    Mahindra XUV.e9

    Front View

    The XUV.e9 will be a coupe derivative of the XUV.e8 and will offer a range of features at launch. These could include a three-screen layout on the dashboard, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, ADAS, touch-based AC controls, rotary knob for drive modes, and more.

    Mahindra BE.05

    Front View

    The BE.05 is currently undergoing tests across the country, and spy shots have revealed crucial details of the upcoming EV. Apart from a coupe design based on the patent images, other visible elements include a funky spoiler, split headlamps, vertically stacked taillights, dual freestanding screens, and cloth-based grab handles instead of the traditional inside door handles. The BE.05 will also get a Rally variant shortly after the launch of the standard version.

    Mahindra BE.07

    Front View

    To be underpinned by the same INGLO platform as all the other upcoming electric SUVs in its range, the BE.07 is likely to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite, large touchscreen infotainment system and driver display, and a heads-up display. 

    Mahindra BE.09

    Coming to the BE.09, the EV is likely to arrive with features such as a flat-bottom steering wheel, upholstery made from sustainable or recycled materials, wireless mobile charging, connected car technology, multi-zone climate control system, and ventilated front seats.

    Mahindra electric SUVs expected launch timelines

    Model nameExpected launch timeline
    XUV.e8December 2024
    XUV.e9April 2025
    BE.05October 2025
    BE.07October 2026
    BE.09June 2027
    Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe SUV to get a three-screen dashboard

