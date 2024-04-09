MG Cloud EV begins testing in India; launch likely this year

The Cloud EV could be launched around the festive season this year

Currnetly being offered with two battery pack options abroad

MG Motor India, during a recent press conference, announced its plans to launch a new model every 3-6 months starting from the festive season later this year. Now, a new car from the brand has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Spy shots give us the first look at the Wuling Cloud EV based MG car for the Indian market. Although the car was heavily camouflaged, there were a few visible elements, apart from the silhouette, that make us believe this is the Cloud EV.

Design elements of the Wuling Cloud EV-based new MG car include a split headlamp setup, turn indicators integrated with the LED DRLs, charging port on the left front fender, multi-spoke alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, integrated spoiler, LED taillights, and rear bumper with a number plate recess.

Inside, the new car from MG is expected to get a large, freestanding touchscreen unit, fully digital driver display, three-spoke steering wheels with integrated controls, horizontally stacked AC vents, manual IRVM, and rear AC vents.

MG’s Cloud EV-based offering for India is expected to be propelled by a 50.6kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that returns a claimed range of 505km on a single full charge. Once launched, the new model will rival the likes of the BYD e6.