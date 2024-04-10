CarWale
    Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in India again; interior leaked

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in India again; interior leaked
    • To get twin display setup and steering-mounted drive selector
    • Will be based on the Creta facelift

    Hyundai India is actively testing an all-electric version of its most popular model, the Creta in the country. The Creta-based EV was recently caught testing on multiple occasions, and now in the fresh spy shots, the interior of the SUV is visible, revealing many new details.

    Hyundai Creta EV Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    As seen in the picture, the Creta EV will boast a similar design to that of its ICE counterpart. However, there will be a few design elements that will set it apart from standard Creta. These include a blanked-off grille with a front camera, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new aero-patterned alloy wheels. Notably, the charging flap will be mounted at the front.

    Hyundai Creta EV Steering Wheel

    Visible for the first time here is the cabin of the SUV. The Hyundai Creta EV will feature a twin-display unit for the infotainment and  instrument cluster. Moreover, the steering wheel will get a new treatment with a different style logo which is offered in EVs sold by the Korean automaker in global markets. Further, the drive mode selector will be mounted on the steering column.

    Hyundai Creta EV Gear Selector Dial

    As for the specifications, the Creta EV will be equipped with a decently sized battery pack, which will enable the model to deliver a claimed range of over 500km. Recently, the automaker along with its sister-concerned brand, Kia, set its plan in motion by partnering up with Exide Energy for the localisation of electric vehicle batteries in India. As a result, the model could be priced slightly lower than what we expected initially with imported battery tech.

    Hyundai Creta EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Upon its arrival, the Hyundai Creta EV will prove to be a viable option for buyers looking to purchase the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, or the MG ZS EV in the segment.

    Hyundai Creta EV Image
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
