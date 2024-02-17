Hyundai adds 11 EV charging stations across India

Six DC fast charging stations in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bangalore

Five have been set up at highways – Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Nashik

Hyundai India has expanded their public charging network by installing 11 DC fast charging stations across the country. The Korean carmaker has set up a total of 11 new fast EV charging stations, where each setup comprises one unit each of DC 150kW, DC 60kW and DC 30kW capacity chargers.

Of the 11 chargers, six are installed across major cities namely Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bangalore. The remaining five are installed across five major highway locations i.e. Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Nashik. Hyundai says that most of these chargers are operational round the clock and are available for all Hyundai and non-Hyundai customers. Moreover, these charging stations would also have multiple customer amenities such as coffee shops and restaurants for the customers while their vehicles are being charged.

At these new charging stations, a charging session can be booked at Rs 18 per unit for the 30kW charger, Rs 21 per unit for the 60kW charger, and Rs 24 per unit for the fast 150kW charger. These EV charging stations are available on the carmaker’s myHyundai smartphone app. In addition to these fast chargers, more than 2900 charging points are mapped on the app and are accessible for all Hyundai as well as non-Hyundai EV users.

Hyundai is also planning to expand these DC charging stations to 10 or more new locations in 2024. In addition, Hyundai is planning to install 100 charging stations by 2027, as per their agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded Global Investor Meet held in January 2024.