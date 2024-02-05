Hyundai Creta EV continues testing; new alloy wheel design leaked

Creta EV prices in India could be revealed later this year

It will be based on the Creta facelift launched last month

Hyundai India continues to undertake heavy testing of the Creta EV ahead of its launch which is likely to take place later this year. New spy shots that made their way to the web have revealed fresh details about the upcoming mid-size electric SUV.

New exterior details of Creta EV

As per the recent spy shots, the new Creta EV will get new wheels, and unlike the dual-tone or machined alloy wheels that the ICE version gets, the electric derivative is set to receive aero-focused units. Elsewhere, the taillights and posterior are expected to be carried over unchanged, save for the rear bumper. The fascia could get a new bumper apart from a closed-off grille.

Interior

While the Creta EV will carry over most of its visual elements from the ICE sibling, we expect considerable changes on the inside. These could include refreshed upholstery, rotary dial for the drive modes, and additional EV-specific inserts.

Expected range of the Creta EV

Hyundai has not revealed the technical specifications of the battery-powered Creta, although it is likely to source power from a 55-60kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 550km on a single full charge.

