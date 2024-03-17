Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in Korea

To be based on the facelifted version

Aero-designed alloy wheels on offer

Hyundai was recently caught testing the all-electric version of the updated Creta in its home country, South Korea. It is expected to go on sale in India first considering it is based on the facelift which was launched in India. Notably, the Hyundai Creta gets a different design for other global markets.

As seen in the picture, the Creta EV will carry most of the design elements from the current iteration. However, the changes are expected at the front and rear with blanked-off grille, repositioned Hyundai logo, front-fender mounted charging port, and smoothened-out bumper with tweaked radiator grille. Additionally, the most distinctive change here is the 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels.

As for the features, if not more, the Creta EV will be as feature-rich as its ICE counterpart. We expect it to come loaded with dual-zone climate control, large infotainment system with EV-based UI, all-digital instrument cluster with new graphics, redesigned centre console, Level 2 ADAS suite, powered front-row seats with ventilation, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Now, the automaker is tight-lipped about the specifications. However, we expect it to be equipped with a 55-60kWh battery unit which will likely deliver a claimed range of north of 500km on a single charge.

Upon arrival, the Creta EV will go up against the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Honda Elevate EV in India.

