Skoda Epiq small EV: Top highlights

Skoda is up to something big with its newest EV, which happens to be quite small. It’s their new urban-friendly model dubbed Epiq, which will be unveiled next year. At 4.1 metres in length, it will be a compact model but Skoda says it will feature a spacious interior and up to 490 litres of luggage capacity. Here are all of its major highlights.

Electric range of over 400km

The Epiq is claimed to offer a maximum electric range of more than 248 miles, which is roughly 400km. That seems quite impressive given its compact size and the entry-level price point that Skoda is looking at for the European markets.

All-new yet familiar look

Skoda has released a design sketch, giving us a glimpse of the brand’s new design language. The EV’s quirky front end is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Skoda fascia and houses electrical devices such as the distance radar and the front camera. The setup is flanked by bi-functional, T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights and the indicators.

Lighting and bumper design

The front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position. Their light modules have a cubist-inspired design and feature Matrix LED technology. The robust front bumper comes with a spoiler painted in dark chrome.The side view is characterised by a high, sweeping beltline that visually separates the greenhouse from the rest of the body. The wheel arches below are finished in a different trim and house aerodynamically optimised wheels. Then, the low, sloping roofline merges into a roof spoiler for aerodynamic efficiency.

Colour option

The minimalist look of the Epiq design study is underlined by the matte metallic paintwork in a bright white colour. The Epiq also gets orange detailing on the roof rails and the wheels as well as on the front and rear bumpers.

Clever interior

Inside, there is an open storage compartment that includes a wireless phone charger in the free-floating centre console as well as compartments for even more storage options. The boot also benefits from some of Skoda’s familiar Simply Clever details such as bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks, and a hidden underfloor compartment. The two-spoke steering wheel showcases the new Škoda lettering as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels with orange accents to control key functions while driving.