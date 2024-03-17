CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Epiq small EV: Top highlights

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    4,535 Views
    Skoda Epiq small EV: Top highlights

    Skoda is up to something big with its newest EV, which happens to be quite small. It’s their new urban-friendly model dubbed Epiq, which will be unveiled next year. At 4.1 metres in length, it will be a compact model but Skoda says it will feature a spacious interior and up to 490 litres of luggage capacity. Here are all of its major highlights. 

    Electric range of over 400km 

    The Epiq is claimed to offer a maximum electric range of more than 248 miles, which is roughly 400km. That seems quite impressive given its compact size and the entry-level price point that Skoda is looking at for the European markets. 

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Front View

    All-new yet familiar look

    Skoda has released a design sketch, giving us a glimpse of the brand’s new design language. The EV’s quirky front end is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Skoda fascia and houses electrical devices such as the distance radar and the front camera. The setup is flanked by bi-functional, T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights and the indicators. 

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Lighting and bumper design 

    The front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position. Their light modules have a cubist-inspired design and feature Matrix LED technology. The robust front bumper comes with a spoiler painted in dark chrome.The side view is characterised by a high, sweeping beltline that visually separates the greenhouse from the rest of the body. The wheel arches below are finished in a different trim and house aerodynamically optimised wheels. Then, the low, sloping roofline merges into a roof spoiler for aerodynamic efficiency. 

    Colour option 

    The minimalist look of the Epiq design study is underlined by the matte metallic paintwork in a bright white colour. The Epiq also gets orange detailing on the roof rails and the wheels as well as on the front and rear bumpers. 

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Dashboard

    Clever interior

    Inside, there is an open storage compartment that includes a wireless phone charger in the free-floating centre console as well as compartments for even more storage options. The boot also benefits from some of Skoda’s familiar Simply Clever details such as bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks, and a hidden underfloor compartment. The two-spoke steering wheel showcases the new Škoda lettering as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels with orange accents to control key functions while driving.

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Front Row Seats
    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Image
    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV
    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in Korea
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.3 GTX: Is this an electric hot hatch?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Sub-four metre SUV Headlight
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5271 Views
    6 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 37.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5271 Views
    6 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Epiq small EV: Top highlights