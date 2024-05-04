Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 24.24 lakh

Gets cosmetic updates

Available across multiple versions

Mahindra has introduced the new ‘Blaze Edition’ for the XUV700, with prices starting at Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This version gives the SUV cosmetic updates inside out, including a new matte paint scheme.

On the outside of the new XUV700 Blaze Edition, the most noticeable difference, as we mentioned earlier, is the new Matte Blaze Red colour. Elsewhere, it gets a black-coloured finish for the roof, ORVMs, grille, and alloy wheels. Also up for offer is the Blaze Edition badging on the tailgate and front fender.

Inside, this edition gets an all-black interior and upholstery theme. This is further contrasted by red inserts on the centre console and AC vents as well as red stitching all around.

The XUV700 Blaze Edition will be offered with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed torque converter automatic unit is offered with both the motors, while the six-speed manual unit is limited to the diesel mill. While Mahindra has not revealed the variants this special edition will be offered with, it has said that it will come only in the FWD and seven-seat trims.