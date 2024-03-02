CarWale
    New Skoda sub-four-metre SUV: What we know so far

    Earlier this month, Skoda confirmed its plan to launch a new SUV in the Indian market. Set to arrive in the first half of 2025, the sub-four-metre SUV will be based on the brand's MQB-A0-IN platform. Let us understand what is known about the car so far.

    According to Skoda, the new sub-four-metre SUV from the Czech carmaker will be developed and built in India. It will receive benefits under the government’s tax bracket for smaller cars, and these excise benefits will be passed on to customers when it comes to pricing.

    This sub-four-metre SUV, according to Skoda, will help it achieve an annual sales target of one lakh cars in India by 2026. Further, this model will also add to the Volkswagen family’s aim of having a five per cent market share in India by 2030.

    Skoda is yet to finalise a name for this upcoming SUV, and unlike most occasions, it has chosen to directly involve customers and fans with the ‘Name Your Skoda’ campaign. The company has shortlisted five names, including Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, and Kylaq. This model, as the aforementioned names suggest, will have a name starting and ending with K and Q respectively, in line with its SUV range, which currently includes the Kushaq and the Kodiaq.

    Once launched, the Skoda sub-four-metre SUV will have a large list of rivals to compete against, namely the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 (in its facelift avatar), Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

