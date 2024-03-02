CarWale
    BMW launches electric X2 SUV

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    3,899 Views
    BMW launches electric X2 SUV

    - Comes with a 64.8kWh battery pack.

    - Claimed range is between 417 to 449km.

    The BMW X2 is the car that first introduced the coupe SUV concept in the premium compact segment. And now here we have the second generation model which is significantly larger and features a pronounced coupe silhouette. The same characteristics are also evident in the fully electric iX2 variant.

    The market launch will get underway in March 2024 with the all-electric iX2 xDrive30 as well as the X2 M35i xDrive performance model, one other petrol option and one diesel model. Later this year, a second fully electric variant and another diesel-engined model will be added to the line-up.

    BMW iX1 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Larger dimensions

    The new BMW X2 has grown by 194mm in length over its predecessor to 4,554mm, by 21mm in width to 1,845mm and by 64mm in height to 1,590mm. It has a maximum load capacity of 560 to 1,470 litres, depending on the model variant. The iX2 offers between 525 and 1,400 litres.

    Battery size and claimed range

    The iX2 has two integrated drive units - one at the front axle and one at the rear - together generate a system output of 313bhp (including temporary boost), and torque of 494Nm. The iX2 xDrive30 accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 180kmph. Thanks to the battery's 64.8 kWh of usable energy, the iX2 has a claimed range of 417 to 449 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

    BMW iX1 Image
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
