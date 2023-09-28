CarWale
    BMW iX1 launched in India at Rs. 66.90 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BMW iX1 launched in India at Rs. 66.90 lakh
    • Available in a single variant 
    • Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km

    BMW India has launched the electric avatar of the X1 SUV, the iX1, in the country at a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the fourth fully-electric vehicle from the German automaker and will come to India via the CBU route. Customers can book the electric SUV exclusively from the brand’s online portal with deliveries slated to begin from October 2023. 

    In terms of design, the iX1 boasts an almost-square signature kidney grille with a distinct ‘I’ identification, adaptive LED headlamps, and blue accents on the front and rear bumper along with running boards. Apart from this, it shares the same styling as the ICE version. 

    Customers can choose the electric SUV from four exterior hues: Alpine White, Space Silver, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay. Moreover, one can also choose the upholstery from Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. 

    On the equipment front, the iX1 gets a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also sports an M Sport leather steering wheel with a blue ring finisher logo, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 12 speakers, active front seats with massage functions, and ambient light. Moreover, it also gets dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, and a floating armrest with storage. 

    Powering the new electric SUV is a 66.4kWh battery pack that helps the dual motors, mounted on each axle, to produce 309bhp and 494Nm of peak torque with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km. It sprints from zero to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 180kmph. Using a 130kW DC fast charger, one can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes. The 11kW AC charger, on the other, charges the battery from zero per cent to 100 per cent in 6.3 hours. 

