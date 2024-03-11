Electric BMW iX1 Range: Claimed vs CarWale Tested

66.4kWh battery pack.

Claimed range is 440km.

BMW India launched the iX1 in September last year. The electric SUV has a 66.4kWh battery pack that powers the dual motor setup, mounted on each axle, to produce 309bhp and 494Nm of peak torque. The iX1 is priced at Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in India as a fully imported vehicle.

Claimed Range and Charging Times

The iX1 has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km. It can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180kmph. Using a 130kW DC fast charger, one can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes. The 11kW AC charger, on the other hand, charges the battery from zero to 100 per cent in 6.3 hours.

CarWale Tested Range

In our real-world range test, the BMW iX1 covered a distance of 412km before it was completely dead. The figure is pleasantly surprising because it's very close to the WLTP-claimed range. During our test, the power consumption was less when driven on the highway. It went from 19kWh/100kms to under 17kWh/100kms during the highway section of the range test. Additionally, we observed that the limp mode would kick in right when the battery is about to go flat, at one percent as the power is reduced. Finally, there is something called B mode that one can engage via the gear lever to engage one-pedal drive.