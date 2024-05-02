2024 BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs. 1.53 crore

• Powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine

• 530bhp and 650Nm of torque

BMW India has launched one of its most powerful models in recent times, the M4 Competition. This new high-performance coupe has been launched with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system and the now famous S58 six-cylinder turbo engine. The M4 Competition will be available in the country as a CBU model.

At its heart is BMW M division’s turbocharged S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This high-revving 3.0-litre power plant is paired with BMW’s all-wheel drive called xDrive. The engine makes 530bhp and peak torque of 650Nm with 0-100kmph acceleration coming up in just 3.5 seconds. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There are three distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode – comfort-oriented, sports-focused, or track-optimized.

The setup button on the center console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, and braking system, plus traction control. Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus settings can be engaged to modify the engine’s characteristics, while selecting the Comfort, Sport or Sport Plus chassis mode gives access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

The 2024 M4 Competition costs Rs 1.53 crore ex-showroom. The closest rivals in terms of pricing include base versions of the Porsche Cayman and the 911.