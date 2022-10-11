CarWale
    BMW M3 CS spied at Nurburgring exercising its 540 horsepower

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Reworked front splitters and grille

    -        Special bucket seats on the inside

    The BMW M3 CS is the next big thing for the M Division this year as the performance arm is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Positioned above the M3 Competition, the high-performance CS will be the most powerful M3 derivative of the sports sedan. A prototype was spotted at the Nurburgring with scanty camouflage ahead of its global premiere. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The power unit would be the 3.0-litre twin turbo-charged straight-six making 540 horsepower and will be paired to an automatic transmission with no manual option. It will only be available in the xDrive all-wheel-drive configuration. Apart from this M3 CS, BMW also plans to introduce M4 CSL which will be lighter and more powerful. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of appearance, the M3 CS will have the yellow-coloured LED headlamps as seen on the previous CS version and the M5 CS. The lower front splitters appear to be more aggressive while the large infamous ‘kidney grille’ misses out on the louvres and instead has horizontal bars. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the back, there are quad-exhaust tips. On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of a roll-cage at the back. Apart from that, there will be generous use of carbon fibre both inside and out to keep the weight in check. 

    We could expect the upcoming M3 CS to break cover before the end of this year.

     Previous 
    Made in India Lexus ES300h launched – Top feature highlights
     Next 
    Jaguar brings the F-Type 75 Special Edition to India

