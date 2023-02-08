BMW M3 CS breaks cover; becomes most powerful M3 ever

- Most powerful M3 ever

- 40bhp more than the Competition

BMW has revealed the M3 in its most powerful iteration to date. Powered by BMW’s DTM race car engine, the four-door M3 CS also gets special chassis mods and a limited production run.

Similar to the M4 CSL, the S58 twin-turbocharged straight-six in the M3 CS makes 542bhp – a bump of almost 40bhp over the M3 Competition. This engine also powers the M4 GT3 race car and carries numerous modifications to sustain higher combustion/boost pressure. These mods include a more rigid crankcase, iron-coated cylinder bores, forged crankshaft, 3D printed cylinder-head core with improved coolant ducts and a special oil supply system.

So the M3 CS can accelerate from a standstill to 100kmph in mere 3.4 seconds thanks to the peak torque of 640Nm. That’s Ferrari Roma quick. Helped by improved traction from the xDrive off the line, the M3 CS is also quicker than the M4 CSL which is RWD only. Pitifully, the top speed is electronically clocked at 302kmph (188mph).

Special engine mounting has been used with an increased spring rate. The eight-speed torque converter automatic is tuned differently along with active and variable M-differential at the rear axle. The braking hardware is carbon ceramic units – 19-inch front and 20-inch at the rear.

The forged M-spec alloy wheels are also wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S track-ready rubber at no extra cost. And lastly, BMW’s carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) has been generously used all around to keep the weight in check – including M-carbon bucket seats. So the M3 CS tips the scale at just 1855kgs.

BMW hasn’t mentioned how many units of the M3 CS will be made. But production will start in March this year followed by global deliveries.