2022 BMW M3 Touring becomes the fastest estate car to lap the Green Hell

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring, ahead of its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, has set an official lap time of 7:35:060 minutes at the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack to become the quickest estate car to date. BMW Motorsport has published a video of the M3 Touring lapping the Green Hell on its YouTube channel.

BMW has reportedly bestowed the M3 Touring with its tried and tested 3.0-litre, inline-six, turbocharged petrol engine, similar to the M3 saloon. The engine produces more or less the same horsepower and torque as the performance saloon. Rumour has it that BMW will offer the M3 Touring exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The German carmaker used a camouflaged M3 Touring model for the lap. However, it still hinted at how the production version would look. Going by the behind-the-scenes video BMW uploaded on YouTube, the M3 Touring looks identical to the M3 saloon in terms of design.

Although BMW has not unveiled the M3 Touring, it is apparent from the video that the sporty estate car will come with a BMW Curved Display setup comprising a 12.3-inch driver display and 14.9-inch central information hub. In addition, BMW will provide it with a sizable gear stick and even the classic iDrive rotary dial.