2022 Goodwood FoS — BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car revealed

After revealing the first-ever M3 Touring with xDrive, BMW has now revealed the first M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As a part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations, the BMW M division showcased its model lineup from the past, present, and future.

The M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car features a striking paint job that pays homage to the 50 years of BMW M and its two decades of collaboration with MotoGP. Further, the car gets the signature M livery and the ‘50 Jahre’ lettering can be seen on the windshield and door panels. Not only this, BMW has bestowed the body panels of the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car with the name and timeline of all the previous BMW Safety Cars.

What’s more? It comes equipped with all the bells and whistles from BMW Performance Parts to provide a sportier appearance. For instance, it gets the carbon fibre front splitter and a pair of very small horizontal fins on either side of the bumper. Besides this, the Safety Car features centre quad exhaust tips as a part of the BMW Performance Parts.

Moreover, the carmaker has carried out racetrack-specific modifications, such as providing it with Recaro race seats with a four-point harness, safety cross beam, roof lights, front flashlights, emergency disconnector, and a fuel extraction system. That said, the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car is all set to hit the racetrack at the forthcoming British GP at the famous Silverstone circuit in the UK.