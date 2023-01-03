CarWale

    BMW Group India logs 11,981 unit sales in 2022

    BMW Group India logs 11,981 unit sales in 2022

    - BMW records 37 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

    - Countryman becomes the highest-selling Mini 

    BMW Group India recorded a cumulative sale of 11,981 units in CY 2022. While the luxury carmaker sold 11,268 BMWs, a total of 713 Minis were retailed in the previous month. BMW achieved year-on-year growth of nearly 37 per cent whereas Mini India sales grew by 11 per cent as compared to the same period last year. 

    Looking at the individual brand sales, the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, and BMW X7 were the highest-selling SUVs registering a growth of over 60 per cent. Meanwhile, models like the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, and BMW 6 Series dominated the sedan sales chart. As for Mini, the Mini Countryman recorded 41 per cent of the sales followed by the Mini three-door hatchback and Mini Convertible contributing 38 per cent and 21 per cent to the sales, respectively.

    Last month, BMW also launched the updated BMW M340i and BMW XM in the country with prices starting at Rs 69.20 lakh and Rs 2.60 crore, respectively, both prices ex-showroom. Having said that, the brand is all set to launch the new BMW 7 Series and BMW i7 later this week on 7 January. While the 7 Series will be a new generation of the flagship sedan, the i7 will be its electric derivative. 

     Previous 
    Kia India retails 15,184 units in December 2022
     Next 
    Hyundai registers sales of 5,52,511 units in 2022

