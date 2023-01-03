CarWale

    Kia India retails 15,184 units in December 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia India retails 15,184 units in December 2022

    - Kia recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 94.7 per cent last month

    - The company sold a total of 3.36 lakh units in CY22

    Kia India sold a total of 3,36,619 units in CY22, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 47.7 per cent. The brand’s domestic dispatches stood at 2,54,556 units, reporting a Y-o-Y growth of 40.1 per cent and export dispatches stood at 82,063 units in CY22. 

    Additionally, Kia India has surpassed the eight lakh cumulative sales milestone since the start of its sales operation in the country back in Aug 2019. Last month, the carmaker registered a sale of 15,184 units in the domestic market, with a Y-o-Y growth of 94.7 per cent.

    Coming to annual sales, the Kia Seltos registered a sale of 1,01,569 units, while the Sonet reported a sale of 86,251 units during the same period. The Carens recorded a sale of 62,756 units, while the Carnival and EV6 contributed to a sale of 3,550 and 430 units respectively.

    Commenting on Kia’s robust performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “CY22 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, Covid-induced supply chain obstructions, and price increases, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country. It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets. Our unwavering commitment to Indian customers resulted in a remarkable year for all of us. The outlook for 2023 is bright and it will be our endeavour to continue to focus on the ever-changing needs of our evolved customers and to bring to them our new-age mobility solutions.”

