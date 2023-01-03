CarWale

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound Audi A6 facelift commences cold weather testing

    -         Current-gen was introduced in 2018 

    -         Carries minimalistic changes inside and out

    Audi is making the best of this winter season to test the facelifted versions of its current line-up. After the A3 facelift, our spy sleuths have caught its bigger sibling, the refreshed A6, undergoing cold weather testing in the north of Sweden hiding obvious changes.

    Audi A6 Right Front Three Quarter

    The current-gen A6 was introduced in 2018. So this year marks a mid-life update for the mid-size executive sedan. But the changes under the concealment fore and aft appear to be minimal. For starters, the grille size appears to be smaller. Flanking it is the same headlamp setup but there could be a new lighting signature hiding beneath. Lastly, lower down the bumper there’s an aggressive splitter style design which is new. 

    Audi A6 Right Side View

    At the back, there’re no visible exhaust tips. And the changes to the back appear negligible. On the inside, there will be some changes including new software for the infotainment system and more features. Under the hood, we might see some changes to the powertrain line-up including the new hybrid mill but we do expect the current powertrain line-up to be carried over as well. 

    Audi A6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The premiere of the updated A6 could happen later this year. The sedan will be joined by the Avant (station wagon), Allroad, S6, and RS6 versions.  

    Audi A6
    ₹ 60.42 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
