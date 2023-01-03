CarWale

    Alfa Romeo officially teases its next supercar for the first time

    Alfa Romeo officially teases its next supercar for the first time

    -         Tail lamp of the supercar teased 

    -         Similar to the 4C 

    Alfa Romeo has shared a short video online with highlights of all the product launches in 2022. At the end of the video, the Italian carmaker has teased a tail lamp design which doesn’t bear any resemblance to the current line-up. This is the first teaser for Alfa’s upcoming standalone supercar set to debut this year.  

    The circular tail lamp design is reminiscent of the 4C which was recently discontinued. It looks modern and futuristic too. We may or may not see a design concept of the two-door mid-engine supercar before the final product arrives. It is likely to be powered by the same 2.9-litre V6 from the Giulia GTA. But the power output from the sedan is rated at around 540bhp/600Nm and the supercar is expected to have an even higher output.  

    When it arrives, this unnamed supercar might be the last of the conventionally powered Alfa Romeos. As we know, the carmaker plans to become an EV-only brand before the end of this decade. Even the next-gen model of the current line-up, including the Stelvio and Giulia will be electric. More details on the impending will surface in the coming weeks. 

    

    

    

    
