    India-bound Skoda Enyaq iV — What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    India-bound Skoda Enyaq iV — What to expect

    Introduction

    The Skoda Enyaq iV is an electric SUV from the carmaker yet to be launched in India. Test mules of this model, without any camouflage, have been spotted several times in Maharashtra. Here's all we can expect from this model that the Czech brand is evaluating for the Indian market.

    Exterior

    Recently, new spy shots of the Enyaq iV show off all the design elements. In fact, this black-coloured test mule was uncovered and charging at an outlet near Pune. Skoda's signature trapezoidal grille can be seen at the front but with closed vents and a chrome surround. Even on the side, it gets chrome window surrounds and the car rides on dual-tone 19-inch aero Proteus alloy wheels. The Skoda Enyaq iV is based on the MEB platform and will get these same styling traits, given that it will abe a direct import here.

    Interior

    Though there are no images of the same, we can expect Skoda to offer the Enyaq iV in the Lounge trim. This model sports the brand's Anodised Cross Décor, adorned with leather and microfibre fabric upholstery replete with contrast stitching. The cabin comes equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel among some of the noteworthy features.

    Powertrain

    The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to derive power from a 77kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. It will enable the EV to offer a maximum range of 513km (WLTP cycle) and produce a combined output of 265bhp. Also, given that Skoda is evaluating future products we might get a lower-spec 2WD variant later.

    Launch and Timeline

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group recently confirmed that it is evaluating future products for the Indian market. This includes the ID.4 and the Enyaq. Skoda will first debut the Enyaq iV in India in the latter part of 2023. The electric SUV will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be the brand's first EV in the country.

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq
    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Alfa Romeo officially teases its next supercar for the first time

