2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.20 lakh

The updated V-Cross gets new features and a tweaked design

A new Prestige variant has been introduced

Isuzu Motor India has introduced the 2024 D-Max V-Cross in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated pick-up gets a host of updates in terms of cosmetics as well as features. Bookings of the car are now open, with deliveries set to begin soon.

On the outside, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross gets a front bumper guard, engine hood garnish, new grille, and blacked-out wheels. Also up for offer is a dark grey finish for elements such as the fender lip, front and rear wheel arches, fog lights, rear bumper, roof rails, and ORVMs.

Inside, the refreshed Isuzu V-Cross has received updates in the form of traction control, ESC, HDC, HSA, three-point seat belts for rear occupants, rear-seat occupant detection sensors, and an adjustable recline function for the rear seats. A few other notable features on the car include a nine-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, idle start-stop system, reverse parking camera, shift-on-fly 4WD system, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the new V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine developing 163bhp and 360Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Further, customers can choose from the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

The following are the variant-wise (ex-showroom, Chennai) prices of the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross: