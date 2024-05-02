CarWale
    AD

    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.20 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,739 Views
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.20 lakh
    • The updated V-Cross gets new features and a tweaked design
    • A new Prestige variant has been introduced

    Isuzu Motor India has introduced the 2024 D-Max V-Cross in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated pick-up gets a host of updates in terms of cosmetics as well as features. Bookings of the car are now open, with deliveries set to begin soon.

    Isuzu V-Cross Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross gets a front bumper guard, engine hood garnish, new grille, and blacked-out wheels. Also up for offer is a dark grey finish for elements such as the fender lip, front and rear wheel arches, fog lights, rear bumper, roof rails, and ORVMs.

    Inside, the refreshed Isuzu V-Cross has received updates in the form of traction control, ESC, HDC, HSA, three-point seat belts for rear occupants, rear-seat occupant detection sensors, and an adjustable recline function for the rear seats. A few other notable features on the car include a nine-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, idle start-stop system, reverse parking camera, shift-on-fly 4WD system, and six airbags.

    Isuzu V-Cross Second Row Seats

    Under the hood, the new V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine developing 163bhp and 360Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Further, customers can choose from the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

    The following are the variant-wise (ex-showroom, Chennai) prices of the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross:

    VariantPrice
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Hi-LanderRs. 21.20 lakh
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2WD AT ZRs. 25.80 lakh
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4WD MT ZRs. 25.52 lakh
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4WD MT Z Prestige Rs. 26.92 lakh
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4WD AT Z Prestige Rs. 30.96 lakh
    Isuzu V-Cross Image
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New car launches in India in May 2024
     Next 
    New Maruti Swift mileage and engine specs leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    02 May 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 30.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu MU-X
    Isuzu MU-X
    Rs. 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu V-Cross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 25.93 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 26.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 25.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 25.93 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 26.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 23.96 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 26.94 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 24.80 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 24.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launched; prices in India start at Rs. 21.20 lakh