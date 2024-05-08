Top 3 changes on the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross

Hilux-rival pick-up updated

Bookings open, deliveries to commence soon

Isuzu recently launched the 2024 V-Cross pick-up truck in India. The updated model is priced from Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and gets important changes. Here are the top three updates that will appeal to prospective buyers.

Cosmetic tweaks

The V-Cross now features a new front bumper guard, fender lips, engine hood garnish, dark grey accents, and a rear combo lamp garnish. The pick-up truck also rides on new black alloy wheels.

Second-row seating comfort

Isuzu has also taken feedback and made changes considering the comfort of second-row passengers. The V-Cross is fitted with new rear seats that purportedly offer a higher degree of inclination adding to the comfort.

Added safety

The carmaker has also made significant improvements on the occupant safety front. The V-Cross now features electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, and hill start assist. Moreover, it gets rear seat occupant detection sensors and a seatbelt warning indicator for all the seats updated with a three-point seatbelt.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross: Engine and gearbox

The new Isuzu V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 163bhp and 360Nm of torque. This mill is mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic. The pick-up truck also boasts a four-wheel drive system making it a direct rival to the Toyota Hilux in India.