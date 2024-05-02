New Maruti Swift mileage and engine specs leaked ahead of launch

The new-gen Swift will be launched on 9 May

Bookings are open for Rs. 11,000

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the fourth-gen Swift in India, with a price reveal set to take place on 9 May. Ahead of its debut in the country, the key specifications of the upcoming hatchback have been leaked on the web.

New Swift bookings

Earlier this week, Maruti commenced bookings of the new Swift for Rs. 11,000. Interested customers can make their bookings on the official website or at any of the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country.

2024 Swift mileage

According to the leaked data, the new Swift will return a claimed mileage of 25.72kmpl. This is a significant increase over the outgoing car's mileage of 22.38kmpl. It is to be noted that both numbers are for the MT variant.

New Swift engine specifications

The leaked data further reveals that the Indian market will get the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E engine producing 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Globally, this version gets a hybrid motor and a CVT gearbox, although it remains unknown if these two features will be carried over to the India-spec car.

In other news, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will get a number of fresh features over the outgoing car. These features, which will be borrowed from the Fronx coupe-SUV, have been detailed by us and you can read the same on our website.

