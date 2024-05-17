CarWale
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT real-world mileage revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Tigor CNG AMT real-world mileage revealed
    • Tested for both city and highway mileage
    • First CNG compact sedan with two-pedal driving experience

    First in segment

    Tata upped their game in the CNG segment by introducing the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT earlier this year. When the cars were launched, we drove the Tiago CNG AMT extensively and tested it to get real-world mileage. Now, we have tested the Tigor CNG AMT and here is its real-world mileage.

    Real-world mileage

    Tata officially claims a mileage of 28.06km/kg for the Tigor CNG AMT. When we drove this CNG hatchback for about 50km on our predefined route within the city, under ideal conditions, the Tigor CNG AMT gave a real-world mileage of 17.39km/kg. On the other hand, when we took it on the highway for around 50km, it returned a real-world fuel efficiency of 22.10km/kg.

    Specifications

    The Tigor CNG AMT is powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 72bhp/95Nm in the CNG guise. It is mated to a five-speed automated manual transmission but also can be had with a five-speed manual. This engine in petrol-only guise produces 85bhp/113Nm and here too can be had with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
