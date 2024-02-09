Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India: Variants explained

- Available in two fully loaded variants
- First compact sedan to get CNG AMT
Launched in India
The Tata Tigor CNG AMT has been launched in India across two fully loaded variants and with a new colour option. This is the first CNG-enabled AMT compact sedan in the segment and it has allowed Tata to jump ahead in the race once again.
CNG AMT petrol engine
The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre NA petrol producing 72bhp/95Nm and mated to a five-speed AMT. In petrol guise, this engine produces 84bhp/114Nm. This same setup is available with the Tiago CNG and could make its way to the Punch and Altroz CNG.
Variants Explained
The top features of the XZA variant include:
Chrome exterior garnish
ORVMs with indicators
Tri-arrow inserts in the seats
7.0-inch display for the infotainment system
Power windows
Power mirrors
Rear armrest with cup holders
Top features of the XZA Plus variant include:
Projector headlamps
Rear power outlet
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
4 tweeters
USB-C charging port
Digital climate control interface
Auto headlamps
TPMS
Button start
Rain-sensing wipers
Much-needed boost for Tigor
At a time when SUVs and SUV-styled vehicles have been cannibalising every other body style, a one-up like this will help the Tigor boost its sales as this combines the best of mileage and ease of use.