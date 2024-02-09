Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India: Variants explained

Available in two fully loaded variants

First compact sedan to get CNG AMT

Launched in India

The Tata Tigor CNG AMT has been launched in India across two fully loaded variants and with a new colour option. This is the first CNG-enabled AMT compact sedan in the segment and it has allowed Tata to jump ahead in the race once again.

CNG AMT petrol engine

The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre NA petrol producing 72bhp/95Nm and mated to a five-speed AMT. In petrol guise, this engine produces 84bhp/114Nm. This same setup is available with the Tiago CNG and could make its way to the Punch and Altroz CNG.

Variants Explained

The top features of the XZA variant include:

Chrome exterior garnish

ORVMs with indicators

Tri-arrow inserts in the seats

7.0-inch display for the infotainment system

Power windows

Power mirrors

Rear armrest with cup holders

Top features of the XZA Plus variant include:

Projector headlamps

Rear power outlet

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

4 tweeters

USB-C charging port

Digital climate control interface

Auto headlamps

TPMS

Button start

Rain-sensing wipers

Much-needed boost for Tigor

At a time when SUVs and SUV-styled vehicles have been cannibalising every other body style, a one-up like this will help the Tigor boost its sales as this combines the best of mileage and ease of use.