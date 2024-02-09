CarWale
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India: Variants explained

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India: Variants explained
    • Available in two fully loaded variants
    • First compact sedan to get CNG AMT

    Launched in India

    The Tata Tigor CNG AMT has been launched in India across two fully loaded variants and with a new colour option. This is the first CNG-enabled AMT compact sedan in the segment and it has allowed Tata to jump ahead in the race once again.

    CNG AMT petrol engine

    The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre NA petrol producing 72bhp/95Nm and mated to a five-speed AMT. In petrol guise, this engine produces 84bhp/114Nm. This same setup is available with the Tiago CNG and could make its way to the Punch and Altroz CNG.

    Variants Explained

    The top features of the XZA variant include:

    Chrome exterior garnish

    ORVMs with indicators

    Tri-arrow inserts in the seats

    7.0-inch display for the infotainment system

    Power windows

    Power mirrors

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Top features of the XZA Plus variant include:

    Projector headlamps

    Rear power outlet

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    4 tweeters

    USB-C charging port

    Digital climate control interface

    Auto headlamps

    TPMS

    Button start

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Much-needed boost for Tigor

    At a time when SUVs and SUV-styled vehicles have been cannibalising every other body style, a one-up like this will help the Tigor boost its sales as this combines the best of mileage and ease of use.

    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.54 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.49 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.17 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.35 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.23 Lakh

