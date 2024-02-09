Tata Tiago NRG CNG AMT reaches dealerships across India

Gets a new Grassland Beige colour

Priced at Rs. 8.80 lakh

Tata Motors launched the Tiago NRG CNG AMT alongside the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT yesterday. The biggest highlight of this update is the innovative twin-cylinder CNG tech with an automatic gearbox. Now, post its launch, the rugged-looking Tiago NRG in this new avatar has started reaching dealerships across the country.

In terms of design, the automaker has not made any changes except for the new Grassland Beige exterior colour options. The automatic Tiago NRG CNG can be had in a sole XZA variant priced at Rs. 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Tiago NRG comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. This motor is tuned to generate 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque while being paired with a new five-speed AMT gearbox.