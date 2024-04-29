Force Gurkha 5 door revealed; bookings open

The Gurkha three-door has been updated as well

Prices to be announced soon

Force Motors has taken the covers off the Gurkha 5 door in India ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, the company has also updated the three-door version of the SUV. Bookings of the car have commenced for Rs. 25,000, with prices set to be announced in the first week of May 2024. Deliveries of the updated Gurkha range are likely to commence in mid-May.

On the design front, the new Gurkha 5 door features a single-slat grille with Gurkha lettering, fender-mounted turn indicators, circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights with cornering function, snorkel, roof rack, chunky wheel arches, and blacked-out door handles. Further, it gets vertically-stacked taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, integrated ladder, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a tow hook.

Inside, the Force Gurkha 2024 comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and a shift-on-fly 4x4 system.

The Force Gurkha range is now powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 138bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The three-door and five-door versions have a seating capacity of four and seven occupants, respectively. Notably, the 5 door Gurkha's ground clearance stands at 233mm, which is the same as the three-door version. Customers can choose from four colours - Green, Red, White, and Black.