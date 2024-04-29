CarWale
    AD

    Force Gurkha 5 door revealed; bookings open

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,437 Views
    Force Gurkha 5 door revealed; bookings open
    • The Gurkha three-door has been updated as well
    • Prices to be announced soon

    Force Motors has taken the covers off the Gurkha 5 door in India ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, the company has also updated the three-door version of the SUV. Bookings of the car have commenced for Rs. 25,000, with prices set to be announced in the first week of May 2024. Deliveries of the updated Gurkha range are likely to commence in mid-May.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    On the design front, the new Gurkha 5 door features a single-slat grille with Gurkha lettering, fender-mounted turn indicators, circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights with cornering function, snorkel, roof rack, chunky wheel arches, and blacked-out door handles. Further, it gets vertically-stacked taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, integrated ladder, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a tow hook.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the Force Gurkha 2024 comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and a shift-on-fly 4x4 system.

    Dashboard

    The Force Gurkha range is now powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 138bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The three-door and five-door versions have a seating capacity of four and seven occupants, respectively. Notably, the 5 door Gurkha's ground clearance stands at 233mm, which is the same as the three-door version. Customers can choose from four colours - Green, Red, White, and Black.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Rumion G AT variant launched in India at Rs. 13 lakh
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor arrives at dealership

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd APR
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Rs. 10.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd APR
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 15.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Rs. 13.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Force Gurkha 5 door revealed; bookings open