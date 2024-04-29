Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor arrives at dealership

Available at a starting price of Rs. 7.73 lakh

Deliveries to commence in May 2024

Earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India. The crossover is available in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model are set to commence next month. And ahead of it, the Taisor has started reaching dealerships across the country.

The Toyota Taisor can be had in five variants, namely, E, S, S+, G, and V. Customers can opt from eight exterior colour options, including Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Cafe White, Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Cafe White with Midnight Black, and Enticing Silver with Midnight Black.

Now, the Toyota Taisor commands a premium of Rs. 25,000 over Fronx’s equivalent variants. As for the features, the top-spec V variant of the Taisor comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, heads-up display, steering mounted controls, 360-degree surround camera, and a wireless charger.

As for the safety features, the Taisor is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, rear defogger, parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and vehicle stability control. Meanwhile, the Taisor has not been tested yet for any crash test safety ratings.

Mechanically, the Toyota Taisor borrows the powertrain options from its badge brother, the Maruti Fronx. The crossover is plonked with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter gearbox.