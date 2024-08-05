Toyota Taisor turbo-petrol manual real-world mileage tested

Maruti Fronx-based crossover tested

Replicates sibling's performance

Toyota's latest offering is the Taisor based on Maruti Suzuki's Fronx. We recently had a chance to put it through our testing regime, also evaluating it for its real-world mileage. Here's how it performed.

Powertrain options

The Toyota Taisor gets the same engine options as the Fronx, with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT. This one also comes with the option of a CNG version. However, the more power-packed version is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill that produces 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox, which is the one we tested.

City mileage

Like the Fronx, which is known for its great drivability, the Taisor also packs an identical performance. In our city mileage test, it consumed 5.32 litres of fuel over a distance of 78.3km, giving a real-world mileage of 14.72kmpl. The indicated figure on the instrument cluster was 15.3kmpl, indicating the displayed fuel economy isn't way off.

Highway mileage

Out on the highway, the MID showed 22-23kmpl on the run and 21.2kmpl at the end of the test. The Taisor took up 4.85 litres of petrol for the highway run of 90.6km. This shows a real-world fuel efficiency of 18.68kmpl.

As a result, the combined mileage of the Taisor turbo-petrol is 15.71kmpl, which is good for this power-packed car. A driving range of 581km on a full tank of 37 litres can be achieved easily with this mileage.