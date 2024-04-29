Hyundai announces five locally produced EVs for India by 2030

Creta EV to start innings in 2025

To have 485 charging stations by 2030

Opening batsman

Hyundai India has announced that it will have five locally produced EV models for the local market by 2030. The first of these will be a Hyundai Creta EV that’s been spotted testing on multiple occasions and has now been confirmed for production at the end of this year and a launch in early 2025. It’s expected to have a range of around 500km and will pick up most of its design cues and feature list from the recently updated ICE Creta. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 26 lakh.

Middle-order

Hyundai is expected to bring in the Venue EV after the Creta EV. This is currently the hottest EV segment with players from Mahindra, and Tata dominating the proceedings. The basic formula will stay the same but design and feature will come from the next-generation car that’s due sometime in 2025. The current Venue was launched in 2019 and got a facelift in 2022.

Car number three will be the logical step forward from the Creta EV in the form of the Alcazar EV. This is essentially a three-row version of the Creta EV and we are expecting a major update for the ICE Alcazar later this year the EV model should pick up those design cues and feature list. The Alcazar EV will be the second three-row vehicle from the Hyundai-Kia alliance for the Indian market.

The final budget model is expected to be the Exter EV. It will be Hyundai's competitor in the Rs. 10-12 lakh EV fray to take on the Tiago EV, Punch EV, MG Comet, Tata Tigor EV as well as future models from Maruti and Toyota.

Premium push

The budget onslaught is expected to be followed by a push in the premium side of things in the form of an updated version of the Ioniq 5. The car has been on sale in India since early 2023 and we expect that by 2030 a new generation will be introduced across the globe. This new will come to India and be locally assembled.