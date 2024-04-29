CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai announces five locally produced EVs for India by 2030

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    16,020 Views
    Hyundai announces five locally produced EVs for India by 2030
    • Creta EV to start innings in 2025
    • To have 485 charging stations by 2030
    Right Side View

    Opening batsman

    Hyundai India has announced that it will have five locally produced EV models for the local market by 2030. The first of these will be a Hyundai Creta EV that’s been spotted testing on multiple occasions and has now been confirmed for production at the end of this year and a launch in early 2025. It’s expected to have a range of around 500km and will pick up most of its design cues and feature list from the recently updated ICE Creta. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 26 lakh.

    Right Side View

    Middle-order

    Hyundai is expected to bring in the Venue EV after the Creta EV. This is currently the hottest EV segment with players from Mahindra, and Tata dominating the proceedings. The basic formula will stay the same but design and feature will come from the next-generation car that’s due sometime in 2025. The current Venue was launched in 2019 and got a facelift in 2022.

    Right Side View

    Car number three will be the logical step forward from the Creta EV in the form of the Alcazar EV. This is essentially a three-row version of the Creta EV and we are expecting a major update for the ICE Alcazar later this year the EV model should pick up those design cues and feature list. The Alcazar EV will be the second three-row vehicle from the Hyundai-Kia alliance for the Indian market.

    Left Side View

    The final budget model is expected to be the Exter EV. It will be Hyundai's competitor in the Rs. 10-12 lakh EV fray to take on the Tiago EV, Punch EV, MG Comet, Tata Tigor EV as well as future models from Maruti and Toyota.

    Front View

    Premium push

    The budget onslaught is expected to be followed by a push in the premium side of things in the form of an updated version of the Ioniq 5. The car has been on sale in India since early 2023 and we expect that by 2030 a new generation will be introduced across the globe. This new will come to India and be locally assembled.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New LWB VW Tiguan debuts in China; Expected in India next year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd APR
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Rs. 10.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd APR
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.95 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.32 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.45 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai announces five locally produced EVs for India by 2030