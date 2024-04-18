CarWale
    AD

    New Force Gurkha 5-door teased; key features revealed

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,021 Views
    New Force Gurkha 5-door teased; key features revealed
    • The updated Gurkha range will be unveiled later this month
    • Prices could be announced in May 2024

    Force Motors has released a fresh teaser of the Gurkha five-door ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place towards the end of the month. The new teaser video reveals key features of the SUV, most of which we expect to be carried over to the three-door version too.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Dashboard

    As seen in the teaser, the 2024 Gurkha five-door will get a fully digital coloured instrument cluster, highline TPMS for all wheels (including the spare wheel), front power windows, dual-tone interior theme, larger touchscreen infotainment system, manual handbrake, and a cubby hole behind the gear lever. Notably, the car will have a three-row layout and will feature captain seats for the last row.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Second Row Seats

    Furthermore, the new five-door Force Gurkha will get circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fender-mounted turn indicators, and manual differential locks for the front and rear, both of which can be controlled by the respective levers positioned on the centre console.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Right Side View

    Under the hood, the upcoming Gurkha five-door is expected to be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Also up for offer as standard will be a 4x4 system.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV3XO: What we know so far
     Next 
    Tata Curvv-rival Mahindra BE.05 spied testing again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Wrangler facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Jeep Wrangler facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 15.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser
    Rs. 13.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Force Gurkha 5-door teased; key features revealed