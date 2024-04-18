New Force Gurkha 5-door teased; key features revealed

The updated Gurkha range will be unveiled later this month

Prices could be announced in May 2024

Force Motors has released a fresh teaser of the Gurkha five-door ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place towards the end of the month. The new teaser video reveals key features of the SUV, most of which we expect to be carried over to the three-door version too.

As seen in the teaser, the 2024 Gurkha five-door will get a fully digital coloured instrument cluster, highline TPMS for all wheels (including the spare wheel), front power windows, dual-tone interior theme, larger touchscreen infotainment system, manual handbrake, and a cubby hole behind the gear lever. Notably, the car will have a three-row layout and will feature captain seats for the last row.

Furthermore, the new five-door Force Gurkha will get circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fender-mounted turn indicators, and manual differential locks for the front and rear, both of which can be controlled by the respective levers positioned on the centre console.

Under the hood, the upcoming Gurkha five-door is expected to be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Also up for offer as standard will be a 4x4 system.