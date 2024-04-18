Mahindra XUV3XO: What we know so far

Mahindra is bringing itself back into the sub-four-metre SUV game at the end of this month with the launch of the XUV 3XO. It’s a successor to the XUV300 and is the most significant update to the model range since it was launched in 2018.

What we know so far

The XUV 3XO will retain the same silhouette as the XUV300 but with a new face, wheels, and design. It’s also expected to remain unchanged in terms of dimensions with a total length of 3.99 metres and a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. A brief glimpse of the cabin reveals that it will pick up many design cues from what we have seen in the XUV400, such as dual-digital screens, upholstery, a centre console, and the layout of various elements.

First-in-segment features

The XUV 3XO’s big sell will be a host of first-in-segment features that are expected to raise the bar in terms of what we can expect from this segment of cars in the future. The most important of these will be a Level 2 ADAS with around 10 expected features. It might be a camera-based ADAS and should include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, lane watch assist, drowsiness monitor, and a rear cross-traffic alert. These are already on offer with the XUV700 and should find their way to the Scorpio N and the XUV400.

The other big draw will be a dual-pane electric sunroof, also another first in the segment. The controls will be roof-mounted and we also expect multi-language functionality in the AdrenoX AI-connected car system for the sunroof. Finally, it will also get a dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and a Harman Kardon music system with seven speakers and ambient sound modes to match what Hyundai and Kia already offer.

1.2-litre petrol 109bhp/200Nm Six-speed MT/Six-speed AMT 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol 129bhp/230Nm Six-speed MT 1.5-litre diesel 115bhp/300Nm Six-speed MT/Six-speed AMT

Engine options

We also know that the XUV 3XO will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine as a part of the package. Mahindra’s powertrains are still some of the most powerful in the segment and in the case of the standard petrol and diesel, you can have it with both two-pedal and three-pedal options. The more powerful GDi turbo currently only has a six-speed manual on offer but we expect that Mahindra will bring in a two-pedal option here too in a bid to keep abreast with the competition.

Expected pricing and competition

The XUV300 has sold roughly the same number of units in the last few years, month-on-month, and although it is not in the league of the bigger players, this number has been consistent. Expectations are high as the update comes six years after the car was first launched and will raise the game in terms of what we can expect from the segment. We expect that Mahindra will price the car in the region of Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh, ex-showroom. The competition is pretty huge with cars like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, all vying for a piece of the pie.