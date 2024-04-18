CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV3XO: What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    28,479 Views
    Mahindra XUV3XO: What we know so far

    Mahindra is bringing itself back into the sub-four-metre SUV game at the end of this month with the launch of the XUV 3XO. It’s a successor to the XUV300 and is the most significant update to the model range since it was launched in 2018.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Sunroof/Moonroof

    What we know so far

    The XUV 3XO will retain the same silhouette as the XUV300 but with a new face, wheels, and design. It’s also expected to remain unchanged in terms of dimensions with a total length of 3.99 metres and a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. A brief glimpse of the cabin reveals that it will pick up many design cues from what we have seen in the XUV400, such as dual-digital screens, upholstery, a centre console, and the layout of various elements.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Steering Wheel

    First-in-segment features

    The XUV 3XO’s big sell will be a host of first-in-segment features that are expected to raise the bar in terms of what we can expect from this segment of cars in the future. The most important of these will be a Level 2 ADAS with around 10 expected features. It might be a camera-based ADAS and should include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, lane watch assist, drowsiness monitor, and a rear cross-traffic alert. These are already on offer with the XUV700 and should find their way to the Scorpio N and the XUV400.

    The other big draw will be a dual-pane electric sunroof, also another first in the segment. The controls will be roof-mounted and we also expect multi-language functionality in the AdrenoX AI-connected car system for the sunroof. Finally, it will also get a dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and a Harman Kardon music system with seven speakers and ambient sound modes to match what Hyundai and Kia already offer.

    1.2-litre petrol109bhp/200NmSix-speed MT/Six-speed AMT
    1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol129bhp/230NmSix-speed MT
    1.5-litre diesel115bhp/300NmSix-speed MT/Six-speed AMT

    Engine options

    We also know that the XUV 3XO will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine as a part of the package. Mahindra’s powertrains are still some of the most powerful in the segment and in the case of the standard petrol and diesel, you can have it with both two-pedal and three-pedal options. The more powerful GDi turbo currently only has a six-speed manual on offer but we expect that Mahindra will bring in a two-pedal option here too in a bid to keep abreast with the competition.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear Door Handle

    Expected pricing and competition

    The XUV300 has sold roughly the same number of units in the last few years, month-on-month, and although it is not in the league of the bigger players, this number has been consistent. Expectations are high as the update comes six years after the car was first launched and will raise the game in terms of what we can expect from the segment. We expect that Mahindra will price the car in the region of Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh, ex-showroom. The competition is pretty huge with cars like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, all vying for a piece of the pie.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Booked a BYD Atto 3? It may reach you quicker now!
     Next 
    New Force Gurkha 5-door teased; key features revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6892 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8286 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Wrangler facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Jeep Wrangler facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6892 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8286 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV3XO: What we know so far