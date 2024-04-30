MY24 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia launched; get six airbags as standard

MY24 update brings along additional safety

Both cars offered in three variants and two engine options

Skoda Auto India has launched the MY2024 Slavia and Kushaq, with prices starting at Rs. 11.64 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. As a part of the update, both cars now get six airbags across the variant range. Notably, both cars received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test (according to the updated norms) back in 2022.

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are offered in three variants each, namely Active, Ambition, and Style. Customers can choose from 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines across six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DSG transmissions.

In Q4 2023, Skoda introduced new features in the top-spec variants of the Kushaq and Slavia siblings, including electrically adjustable front seats and ambient footwell lighting. The carmaker is currently working on a compact SUV that will be introduced in the Indian market early next year, details of which you can read on our website.

The following are the updated variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the MY24 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia: