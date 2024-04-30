CarWale
    MY24 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia launched; get six airbags as standard

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,507 Views
    MY24 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia launched; get six airbags as standard
    • MY24 update brings along additional safety
    • Both cars offered in three variants and two engine options

    Skoda Auto India has launched the MY2024 Slavia and Kushaq, with prices starting at Rs. 11.64 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. As a part of the update, both cars now get six airbags across the variant range. Notably, both cars received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test (according to the updated norms) back in 2022.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are offered in three variants each, namely Active, Ambition, and Style. Customers can choose from 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines across six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DSG transmissions.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In Q4 2023, Skoda introduced new features in the top-spec variants of the Kushaq and Slavia siblings, including electrically adjustable front seats and ambient footwell lighting. The carmaker is currently working on a compact SUV that will be introduced in the Indian market early next year, details of which you can read on our website.

    The following are the updated variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the MY24 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia:

    MY24 KushaqPrices
    Active1.0 TSI MTRs. 11.99 lakh
    1.0 TSI MT OnyxRs. 12.89 lakh
    Ambition1.0 TSI MTRs. 14.54 lakh
    1.0 TSI ATRs. 15.84 lakh
    Style1.0 TSI MTRs. 16.59 lakh
    1.0 TSI ATRs. 17.89 lakh
    1.5 TSI MTRs. 18.39 lakh
    1.5 TSI DSGRs. 19.79 lakh
    MY24 SlaviaPrices
    Active1.0 TSI MTRs. 11.63 lakh
    Ambition1.0 TSI MTRs. 13.78 lakh
    1.0 TSI ATRs. 15.08 lakh
    Style1.0 TSI MTRs. 15.63 lakh
    1.0 TSI ATRs. 16.93 lakh
    1.5 TSI MTRs. 17.43 lakh
    1.5 TSI DSGRs. 18.83 lakh
