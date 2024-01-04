Skoda Kushaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1 lakh!

- Base variant received the maximum price hike
- Prices in India start at Rs. 11.89 lakh
Last month, Skoda India announced a price hike across its entire range effective from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has updated the prices and in this article, we have listed the new variant-wise ex-showroom costs of the Skoda Kushaq SUV.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Active 1.0-litre
|Rs. 10.89 lakh
|Rs. 11.89 lakh
|Rs. 1,00,000
|Onyx 1.0-litre
|Rs. 12.39 lakh
|Rs. 12.79 lakh
|Rs. 40,000
|Ambition 1.0-litre
|Rs. 13.53 lakh
|Rs. 14.19 lakh
|Rs. 66,000
|Style 1.0-litre (Non-sunroof)
|Rs. 15.91 lakh
|No Changes
|-
|Style 1.0-litre
|Rs. 16.11 lakh
|Rs. 16.59 lakh
|Rs. 48,000
|Matte Edition 1.0-litre
|Rs. 16.19 lakh
|No changes
|-
|Ambition 1.5-litre
|Rs. 15.18 lakh
|Rs. 15.99 lakh
|Rs. 80,000
|Style 1.5-litre
|Rs. 18.11 lakh
|Rs. 18.31 lakh
|Rs. 20,000
|Matte Edition 1.5-litre
|Rs. 18.19 lakh
|No Changes
|-
|Elegance 1.5-litre
|Rs. 18.31 lakh
|No Changes
|-
|Ambition 1.0-litre AT
|Rs. 15.33 lakh
|Rs. 15.49 lakh
|Rs. 16,000
|Matte 1.0-litre AT
|Rs. 17.79 lakh
|No Changes
|-
|Style 1.0-litre AT
|Rs. 17.71 lakh
|Rs. 17.89 lakh
|Rs. 18,000
|Ambition 1.5-litre AT
|Rs. 16.98 lakh
|Rs. 17.39 lakh
|Rs. 41,000
|Style 1.5-litre AT
|Rs. 19.31 lakh
|Rs. 19.79 lakh
|Rs. 48,000
|Matte 1.5-litre AT
|Rs. 19.39 lakh
|No Changes
|-
|Elegance 1.5-litre AT
|Rs. 19.51 lakh
|No Changes
|-
Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm, the latter can churn out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.